Conflict with coach. Nigeria forward refused to come to the press conference

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has refused to attend the press conference before the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against South Africa with Nigeria's head coach, Jose Peseiro.

As reported by soccernet.ng, Iheanacho was supposed to accompany the Portuguese coach, but ultimately, defender Ola Aina spoke to journalists instead.

It is said that there is a conflict between Peseiro and Iheanacho. The player is discontented with not having played a single minute in the current Africa Cup of Nations, despite being included in the squad for the game.

It is worth recalling that the participation of Nigeria's main star, Victor Osimhen, in the match was questionable due to discomfort in the abdomen. It was expected that he would still be able to play.

The Nigeria vs. South Africa match will take place today, starting at 18:00 Central European Time.