Nigeria vs South Africa. Predicted line-ups and latest news

Tomorrow, on February 7th, Nigeria and South Africa will play in the first semi-final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations. Many analytical resources have already speculated about the starting line-ups for the teams.

The South African national team approaches this historic match with an optimal lineup. There are no injured or disqualified players in the team, allowing head coach Hugo Broos to field his strongest lineup.

However, the Nigerian team risks being without its star striker, Victor Osimhen. He felt discomfort in his abdomen and did not travel with the team for the match. There is a possibility that Osimhen may fly separately for the game, but it is unlikely. Nevertheless, SofaScore and WhoScored currently include him in the tentative starting lineup.

Possible Nigeria line-up

Nwabali – Ajayi, Troost-Ekong, Basey, Sanusi, Aina – Onyeka, Iwobi – Lookman, Simon – Moffi

Possible South Africa line-up

Williams – Mudau, Kekana, Mvala, Modiba – Sithole, Mokoena, Morena, Zwane, Tau – Makgopa

The match is scheduled to kick off at 18:00 Central European Time.

As a reminder, in the second semi-final, the tournament hosts Ivory Coast will play against DR Congo.