Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa

Napoli striker and Nigerian national team member Victor Osimhen will be able to play in the semi-final match of the Africa Cup of Nations against South Africa.

As reported by the Nigerian national team press service, the forward has already rejoined the Super Eagles' squad and trained alongside his teammates.

*Super Eagles Camp Update*

Victor Osimhen has been declared fit and available for selection in the semi-final clash against South Africa on Wednesday. He has joined the team in Bouaké and has trained with the squad today.#SoarSuperEagles #letsdoitagain pic.twitter.com/3LfnAWz1zM — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) February 6, 2024

It is worth recalling that Osimhen did not travel with the team for the game due to discomfort in his abdomen. The forward stayed at the hotel, where the Nigerian team is staying, under the supervision of medical staff.

In the current Africa Cup of Nations, the Napoli representative has started in all 5 matches but has only scored 1 goal – against Equatorial Guinea in the 1st round.

The Nigeria vs. South Africa match will take place on Wednesday, February 7th, with kick-off at 18:00 Central European Time.