Nigeria star at risk of missing Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals

Napoli's top scorer and Nigerian national team star, Victor Osimhen, may miss the semi-final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations against South Africa.

According to The Athletic, Osimhen is experiencing discomfort in his abdomen, leading to his absence from the team's travel to the match. The striker has stayed in the hotel where the Nigerian national team is staying, and his condition is being monitored by medical staff.

However, it is not ruled out that the 25-year-old forward may fly separately for the game if he feels better.

In the current Africa Cup of Nations, Osimhen has been in the starting lineup for all 5 matches but has only scored 1 goal, which came against Equatorial Guinea in the group stage.

The Nigeria vs. South Africa match is scheduled for tomorrow, February 7th, with kick-off at 18:00 Central European Time.