Dailysports News Football news Cole: 'My father said I must choose Chiefs'

Cole: 'My father said I must choose Chiefs'

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Cole Alexander describes move to Amakhosi
Football news Today, 10:23
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Cole: 'My father said I must choose Chiefs' Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Cole Alexander has revealed the story behind leaving big-money contract in India for Soweto.

The former number six has said the chance to represent South Africa’s most famous club was far more valuable than any amount of money.

Opening up in an interview via the Soccer Beat podcast, Alexander shared how the idea to leave Odisha FC inspired him and his dad.

“When the [Kaizer] Chiefs opportunity came up, I could not believe I was getting such a big opportunity,” Cole said.

“I thought yho, this is a big deal. In my mind and heart, Chiefs and Pirates are the biggest teams in Africa. So to play for any of them is a big deal. When I told my father about it, he was like ‘Chiefs, Chiefs.’”

“I had a good salary at Chiefs, but it was still not as much as I was getting in India,” he added. “But the fact is what comes with Chiefs [beyond the money]. That is what pulled me. Making my family happy, making my community happy," Alexander added.

