Khune honoured by another legend

Khune honoured by another legend

Calvin Marlin names his best goalkeepers
Football news Today, 02:29
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Khune honoured by another legend Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Former Mamelodi Sundowns keeper Calvin Marlin has named Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune as the best goalkeeper of his era.

Marlin, with nearly two decades in SA's top division and 15 caps for Bafana Bafana, has rated Khune as his number one among the top five goalkeepers of his era.

Also read: Former Sundowns and Chiefs defender returns to SA

Marlin enjoyed a legendary PSL career playing for clubs like SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Mpumalanga Black Aces. Marlin became a Betway Premiership champion and Goalkeeper of the Season while at Sundowns in 2006/07.

Marlin's top five in full:

  1. Itumeleng Khune
  2. Moeneeb Josephs
  3. Brian Baloyi
  4. Andre Arendse
  5. Hans Vonk.
