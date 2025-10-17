ES ES FR FR
Former Chiefs defender Xulu to join PSL newcomers?

Football news Today, 02:09
Sine Mpisane
Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Siyanda Xulu is reportedly back in Mzansi after failing to secure a new team overseas.

According to the latest reports, the 33-year-old central defender has begun talks with Betway Premiership rookies Orbit College.

“Siyanda is back in the country and training on his own,” a source told KickOff. "There are a few options. Betway Premiership is one of those options.

Also read: Orbit College captain Saleng questioned by Phala

"One PSL team has made contact, but nothing has been finalised," he added.

Meanwhile, Orbit, known as Umswenko Boys, have signed Ramahlwe Mphahlele on a free transfer.

