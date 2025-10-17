ES ES FR FR
Former Chiefs star questions Saleng

Former Chiefs star questions Saleng

Thuso Phala has asked questions of Monnapule Saleng at Orbit College
Football news Today, 01:59
Sine Mpisane
Former Chiefs star questions Saleng Alche Greeff/ BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates' superstar winger Monnapule Saleng has moved to Orbit College FC on loan until the end of the season.

Following eight matches, the 27-year-old Saleng is yet to score other than just one assist. According to Phala, Saleng's mentality leaves a lot to be desired.

“Carry the team. If you're that player, that's a match-winner, go to that team and carry them,” Phala said on the omniaudioafrica YouTube Channel.

"There's something going on, I hope he fixes it. There's this thing of going to a big team and things don't work out well," Phala added.

"Going to a smaller team, you have a chance to prove to yourself mentally, without pressure.

“Where is your mentality? Do you still wanna give it your all? Do you wanna still be professional enough, even when you're at Orbit?” Phala asked.

