Closing in on the record! Mbappé climbs to second in France's all-time scoring chart

Kylian Mbappé finds the net again for Les Bleus.

Kylian Mbappé has overtaken Thierry Henry in the list of all-time top scorers for the French national team.

Details: In the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, France are hosting Iceland. At halftime, the score stands at 1-1.

In the dying moments of the first half, Kylian Mbappé converted a penalty, surpassing Thierry Henry on the national team's all-time scorers list.

Avec ce 52e but, Kylian Mbappé dépasse Thierry Henry et prend seul la 2ème place du classement des meilleurs buteurs des Bleus (derrière Olivier Giroud, 57 buts) ! 🔥#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/lZE3MNTMIh — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) September 9, 2025

Now, only one record-holder stands ahead of Mbappé—Olivier Giroud, whom he could catch in the upcoming matches.

Reminder: PSG are unhappy with Deschamps' decision to risk Dembélé by bringing him on against Ukraine.