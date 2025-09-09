Closing in on the record! Mbappé climbs to second in France's all-time scoring chart
Kylian Mbappé finds the net again for Les Bleus.
Kylian Mbappé has overtaken Thierry Henry in the list of all-time top scorers for the French national team.
Details: In the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, France are hosting Iceland. At halftime, the score stands at 1-1.
In the dying moments of the first half, Kylian Mbappé converted a penalty, surpassing Thierry Henry on the national team's all-time scorers list.
Now, only one record-holder stands ahead of Mbappé—Olivier Giroud, whom he could catch in the upcoming matches.
Reminder: PSG are unhappy with Deschamps' decision to risk Dembélé by bringing him on against Ukraine.