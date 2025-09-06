Dembele injured again: the scandal between PSG and the national team escalates

PSG frustrated as Dembele was put at risk and sent onto the pitch

Details: Ousmane Dembele has suffered yet another injury during France's match against Ukraine. The PSG forward, who came on at halftime to replace the injured Desire Doue, had to leave the field just thirty minutes later due to a right thigh problem.

The club is extremely dissatisfied that Dembele was sent onto the pitch despite the high risk of injury. Tensions between PSG and the French national team look set to intensify, while the player himself is now forced to leave the national squad. The situation raises serious concerns about the French forward’s future form and playing prospects.

This was yet another blow for the club on a tough day: Earlier, Luis Enrique was urgently hospitalized after a bicycle accident

This season, Dembele has played 3 matches, scored two goals and provided one assist.