San Marino vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 6, 2025

San Marino vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 6, 2025

Álvaro Hernández
San Marino vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction Maja Hitij/Getty Images
06 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
Serravalle, Stadio Olimpico San Marino
On September 6, in another round of World Cup qualifiers, San Marino will face off against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Read on for an in-depth look at both teams and a preview of what to expect from this clash.

Match preview

The tiny San Marino national team remains one of the underdogs of European football. In the opening rounds of the 2025 qualifiers, they suffered defeats to Romania (1-5), Austria (0-4), Cyprus (2-0), and Bosnia (0-1). Predictably, the team sits at the bottom of the group table, having yet to pick up a single point. Their only official victory in recent memory came last season in the Nations League — a historic triumph over Liechtenstein and their first win in many years.

San Marino operates from a very deep defensive block, minimizing risks and hoping to capitalize on set pieces or quick counterattacks. This approach helps them avoid an early collapse, but it almost completely excludes attacking play as a factor.

Bosnia, on the other hand, are looking strong, having won their opening matches: victories over Cyprus, Romania, and San Marino with a combined score of 4-1. The team has shown stability and composure under the guidance of Sergej Barbarez, playing a structured and pragmatic brand of football focused on ball control, solid organization, and utilizing the depth of their squad.

Their style is balanced, emphasizing possession, wing play, and swift transitions from defense to attack. Bosnia knows how to control the tempo and minimize mistakes, even against weaker opponents.

Probable lineups

San Marino: Colombo, Benvenuti, Valentini, Benvenuti T, Riccardi, Golinucchi, Capicchioni, Zannoni, Contadini, Lazzari, Nanni

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Vasilj, Malic, Muharemovic, Barisic, Mujakic, Saric, Basic, Dedic, Memic, Kulenovic, Gigovic

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Bosnia has won all three previous encounters between the sides
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina are on a three-game winning streak in official matches
  • San Marino has lost five consecutive matches

Prediction

San Marino remains one of the weakest teams in Europe, and Bosnia and Herzegovina should take full advantage to boost their stats. My prediction: Asian handicap on Bosnia and Herzegovina (-2.5) at 1.67.

