Mauricio Pochettino has become the new head coach of Chelsea

The press service of Chelsea Football Club has officially announced the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as the new head coach. The English club has signed a contract with the Argentine specialist until the summer of 2025, with the option of extending it for an additional season.

It is worth noting that in the current season, Chelsea is only in 12th place in the Premier League and has lost its chances of qualifying for European competitions.

The 51-year-old Pochettino has previously managed Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, and Paris Saint-Germain. He is a champion of France, winner of the French Cup, and winner of the French Super Cup.

