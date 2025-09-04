RU RU ES ES FR FR
Chelsea's new signing won't play in the Champions League despite joining for that very reason

A comical situation.
Football news Today, 03:18
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Statements from footballers after signing with a new club are a genre of their own. Some swear they've always supported their new team, even if they previously played for its fiercest rival. But an even more absurd scenario has unfolded with Chelsea's newcomer Facundo Buonanotte.

Details: The Argentine midfielder, on loan from Brighton, declared he was thrilled to move to Stamford Bridge, as it would be his first opportunity to play in the Champions League.

Imagine Buonanotte's shock when he checked Chelsea's Champions League squad list for Europe's most prestigious competition and... found his name missing.

For the record: Chelsea secured the midfielder on loan from Brighton on the final day of the transfer window for €2.5 million. It's unclear whether the London club has an option or obligation to buy him.

On the same deadline day, the Blues also sent Nicolas Jackson on loan to Bayern Munich for a year.

