Nicolas Jackson joins Bayern Munich on a one-year loan
Nicolas Jackson was no longer part of Chelsea's current manager's plans and lost his place in the lineup. Now, he will continue his career with a new club.
Details: Bayern Munich have officially announced that Jackson will play for their team. The loan deal is set for one season with a purchase option. Earlier reports indicated that Bayern will pay £14.2 million for the loan.
The option could become an obligation to buy if the player reaches a certain number of appearances — for £56.2 million.
Last season, Nicolas Jackson made 37 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, scoring thirteen goals and providing six assists.
