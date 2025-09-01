RU RU ES ES FR FR
Nicolas Jackson joins Bayern Munich on a one-year loan

A new challenge for the Senegalese forward.
Football news Today, 17:16
Nicolas Jackson was no longer part of Chelsea's current manager's plans and lost his place in the lineup. Now, he will continue his career with a new club.

Details: Bayern Munich have officially announced that Jackson will play for their team. The loan deal is set for one season with a purchase option. Earlier reports indicated that Bayern will pay £14.2 million for the loan.

The option could become an obligation to buy if the player reaches a certain number of appearances — for £56.2 million.

Last season, Nicolas Jackson made 37 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, scoring thirteen goals and providing six assists.

Reminder: The official page of English side Aston Villa on X announced the signing of 25-year-old Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

