Nicolas Jackson joins Bayern Munich on a one-year loan

A new challenge for the Senegalese forward.

Nicolas Jackson was no longer part of Chelsea's current manager's plans and lost his place in the lineup. Now, he will continue his career with a new club.

Details: Bayern Munich have officially announced that Jackson will play for their team. The loan deal is set for one season with a purchase option. Earlier reports indicated that Bayern will pay £14.2 million for the loan.

The option could become an obligation to buy if the player reaches a certain number of appearances — for £56.2 million.

Last season, Nicolas Jackson made 37 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, scoring thirteen goals and providing six assists.

