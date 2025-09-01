RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Official: Jadon Sancho is an Aston Villa player.

Official: Jadon Sancho is an Aston Villa player.

The Sancho transfer saga has come to an end.
Football news Today, 16:58
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Official: Jadon Sancho is an Aston Villa player. https://x.com/AVFCOfficial

Once again, no permanent move—just another loan deal.

Details: Earlier today, Aston Villa’s official page on social network X announced the signing of 25-year-old Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

It’s reported that Sancho joins Aston Villa on a season-long loan and will leave the club at the end of the campaign.

The loan fee will be disclosed later, with additional terms to be announced in due course.

Sancho joined Man United in 2021 from Borussia Dortmund for €85 million, but he never managed to cement his place in the Red Devils’ starting lineup, frequently heading out on loan. Over the past four years, he’s played for clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea.

Last season, Jadon Sancho played for Chelsea on loan. He scored 5 goals and provided 10 assists in 41 matches across all competitions. Sancho’s current contract with Man United runs until 2026.

Reminder: Change of course! Emiliano Martínez overtakes Senne Lammens

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Aston Villa Aston Villa Schedule Aston Villa News Aston Villa Transfers
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund Schedule Borussia Dortmund News Borussia Dortmund Transfers
Related Team News
A new challenge! Official: Harvey Elliott joins Aston Villa Football news Today, 17:52 A new challenge! Official: Harvey Elliott joins Aston Villa
Nicolas Jackson joins Bayern Munich on a one-year loan Football news Today, 17:16 Nicolas Jackson joins Bayern Munich on a one-year loan
Fans have waited. Official: Senne Lammens is Manchester United's new goalkeeper Football news Today, 17:13 Fans have waited. Official: Senne Lammens is Manchester United's new goalkeeper
Experience is priceless! Official: Victor Lindelöf joins Aston Villa Football news Today, 14:30 Experience is priceless! Official: Victor Lindelöf joins Aston Villa
Dreams come true! Official: Antony is a Betis player Football news Today, 14:08 Dreams come true! Official: Antony is a Betis player
It’s official! Marco Asensio is now a Fenerbahce player Football news Today, 13:53 It’s official! Marco Asensio is now a Fenerbahce player
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores