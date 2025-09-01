Official: Jadon Sancho is an Aston Villa player.

The Sancho transfer saga has come to an end.

Once again, no permanent move—just another loan deal.

Details: Earlier today, Aston Villa’s official page on social network X announced the signing of 25-year-old Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

It’s reported that Sancho joins Aston Villa on a season-long loan and will leave the club at the end of the campaign.

The loan fee will be disclosed later, with additional terms to be announced in due course.

Sancho joined Man United in 2021 from Borussia Dortmund for €85 million, but he never managed to cement his place in the Red Devils’ starting lineup, frequently heading out on loan. Over the past four years, he’s played for clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea.

Last season, Jadon Sancho played for Chelsea on loan. He scored 5 goals and provided 10 assists in 41 matches across all competitions. Sancho’s current contract with Man United runs until 2026.

Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Jadon Sancho from Manchester United.



The England international joins Villa on a season-long loan. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 1, 2025

Reminder: Change of course! Emiliano Martínez overtakes Senne Lammens