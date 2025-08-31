RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news Course change! Emiliano Martinez edges out Senne Lammens

Course change! Emiliano Martinez edges out Senne Lammens

The Mancunians have settled on their goalkeeper
Transfer news Today, 08:01
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Emiliano Martinez in Aston Villa Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

In the final hours of the transfer window, Manchester United made a dramatic U-turn: the club has pulled out of signing Senne Lammens and is set to bring in Dibu Martinez!

Details: According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Manchester United has made Emiliano Martinez their top priority: Aston Villa is ready to let the goalkeeper go and is already working on finding a replacement.

Worth noting: Real Betis vs Athletic Club prediction and betting tips 31 Аugust 2025

At Old Trafford, they've abandoned their pursuit of Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens and are now in the final stages of sealing a deal for Martinez. Villa has already made contact with Porto and their Portuguese shot-stopper Diogo Costa as a potential replacement for the Argentine.

See also: A new attempt. Manchester United reach out to Aston Villa for Emiliano Martinez

Related teams and leagues
Aston Villa Aston Villa Schedule Aston Villa News Aston Villa Transfers
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Related Team News
Marco Asensio Transfer news Today, 06:48 Marco Asensio could return to Aston Villa!
Emiliano Martinez in Aston Villa Transfer news Today, 03:00 A new attempt. Manchester United reach out to Aston Villa for Emiliano Martinez
Juventus targets Mazraoui and ready to let Nico González go Football news Yesterday, 16:28 Juventus targets Mazraoui and ready to let Nico González go
This has never happened before! Manchester United make Premier League history Football news Yesterday, 14:51 This has never happened before! Manchester United make Premier League history
It’s official! Alejandro Garnacho is a Chelsea player Football news Yesterday, 13:25 It’s official! Alejandro Garnacho is a Chelsea player
First in 16 months! South African Lyle Foster scores against Man United Football news Yesterday, 12:25 First in 16 months! South African Lyle Foster scores against Man United
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores