Course change! Emiliano Martinez edges out Senne Lammens

The Mancunians have settled on their goalkeeper

In the final hours of the transfer window, Manchester United made a dramatic U-turn: the club has pulled out of signing Senne Lammens and is set to bring in Dibu Martinez!



Details: According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Manchester United has made Emiliano Martinez their top priority: Aston Villa is ready to let the goalkeeper go and is already working on finding a replacement.



Worth noting: Real Betis vs Athletic Club prediction and betting tips 31 Аugust 2025

At Old Trafford, they've abandoned their pursuit of Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens and are now in the final stages of sealing a deal for Martinez. Villa has already made contact with Porto and their Portuguese shot-stopper Diogo Costa as a potential replacement for the Argentine.



See also: A new attempt. Manchester United reach out to Aston Villa for Emiliano Martinez