Chelsea want to intercept PSG's transfer target

London's "Chelsea" is showing interest in the forward of "Lyon" and the French youth national team, Bradley Barcola, as reported by RMC Sport.

According to the source, the English club might acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. It was previously reported that "Paris Saint-Germain" is also interested in purchasing the player and offered 30 million euros for him. However, this amount proved to be insufficient, as "Lyon" wants at least 50 million euros for him.

20-year-old Barcola is a product of Lyon's youth academy. He was promoted to the first team of the Lyon club in 2021. He has played a total of 44 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Barcola has been playing for the French youth national team since 2023. He has played seven matches for the French team, scoring two goals and providing two assists, while also receiving one yellow card.

As a reminder, in the previous season, "Chelsea" finished in 12th place in the English Premier League standings. Consequently, the London club couldn't secure a spot in European competitions for the 2023/2024 season.