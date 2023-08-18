RU RU NG NG
Main News Chelsea want to intercept PSG's transfer target

Chelsea want to intercept PSG's transfer target

Football news Today, 01:50
Chelsea want to intercept PSG's transfer target Photo: Instagram Bradley Barcola / Author unknown

London's "Chelsea" is showing interest in the forward of "Lyon" and the French youth national team, Bradley Barcola, as reported by RMC Sport.

According to the source, the English club might acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. It was previously reported that "Paris Saint-Germain" is also interested in purchasing the player and offered 30 million euros for him. However, this amount proved to be insufficient, as "Lyon" wants at least 50 million euros for him.

20-year-old Barcola is a product of Lyon's youth academy. He was promoted to the first team of the Lyon club in 2021. He has played a total of 44 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Barcola has been playing for the French youth national team since 2023. He has played seven matches for the French team, scoring two goals and providing two assists, while also receiving one yellow card.

As a reminder, in the previous season, "Chelsea" finished in 12th place in the English Premier League standings. Consequently, the London club couldn't secure a spot in European competitions for the 2023/2024 season.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Paris Saint-Germain Lyon Ligue 1 France Premier League England
Popular news
Kiev "Dynamo" won the most difficult victory in the League of Conferences Football news Yesterday, 15:54 "Dynamo" Kyiv won the most difficult victory in the League of Conferences
Kylian Mbappe has decided when he will move to Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 12:49 Kylian Mbappe has decided when he will move to Real Madrid
Manchester City win the UEFA Super Cup Football news 16 aug 2023, 17:19 Manchester City win the UEFA Super Cup
Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia Football news 15 aug 2023, 12:59 Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia
Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England Football news 14 aug 2023, 17:03 Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England
Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m Football news 14 aug 2023, 14:03 Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:50 Chelsea want to intercept PSG's transfer target Football news Today, 01:35 Chelsea have lost two more defenders to injury Football news Today, 01:20 Monaco announces signing of Ivory Coast defender Football news Today, 00:50 "Union" announced the transfer of striker of the German national team Football news Today, 00:00 Lazio re-loan Juventus defender Football news Yesterday, 16:15 Hat-trick of Ukrainian Yaremchuk brought Brugge a devastating victory in the Conference League Football news Yesterday, 16:06 "Dnepr-1" flew out of the Europa League Football news Yesterday, 15:54 "Dynamo" Kyiv won the most difficult victory in the League of Conferences Football news Yesterday, 13:08 PSV open talks for Barcelona defender Football news Yesterday, 13:02 West Ham have named Man City a price for Brazilian Lucas Paquet
Sport Predictions
Football Today Mallorca vs Villarreal predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football Today Werder Bremen vs Bayern predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football Today Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football Today Valencia vs Las Palmas predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Frosinone vs Napoli predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Empoli vs Verona predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Inter vs Monza predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Genoa vs Fiorentina predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023