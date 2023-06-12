Chelsea want to buy Ecuadorian talent

"Chelsea" is showing interest in "Brighton" and Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the London club is considering the option of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. Chelsea turned their attention to the Ecuadorian after failing to sign Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who decided to join PSG.

It was previously reported that "Brighton" is seeking a fee of at least 80-90 million euros for Caicedo. The player is also being pursued by "Arsenal".

In the current season, the 21-year-old Caicedo has played 43 matches in all competitions for "Brighton", scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.