Chelsea vs Benfica: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 30, 2025

In the second round of the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea will host Benfica at Stamford Bridge. Here’s where and when you can watch the match.

Chelsea vs Benfica: what to know about the match?

Chelsea began their new Champions League campaign against Bayern Munich but failed to earn any points, falling 1–3. Their Premier League form has also been shaky, with back-to-back defeats to Manchester United (1–2) and Brighton (1–3). Despite the setbacks, the Blues sit eighth in the table with eight points after six rounds.

Benfica, meanwhile, has already changed head coach following their opening Champions League fixture against Qarabağ. The Eagles lost 2–3 at home, prompting the appointment of José Mourinho. The “Special One” has made a solid start in Lisbon, with two wins and a draw. Benfica currently sits third in the Portuguese league with 17 points, just one behind the top two, promising a fierce domestic title race.

Chelsea vs Benfica: when and where is the match?

The UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 clash between Chelsea and Benfica will be played on Tuesday, September 30, at Stamford Bridge. Kick-off is set for 21:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

Chelsea vs Benfica: where to watch the match online

Broadcasting channels may vary in different countries. We have compiled a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

🇦🇺 Australia - Stan Sport

🇨🇲 Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

🇨🇦 Canada - DAZN Canada

🇰🇪 Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now

🇳🇿 New Zealand - DAZN New Zealand

🇳🇬 Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now

🇿🇦 South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now

🇺🇬 Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

🇬🇧 United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+

🇺🇸 United States - Paramount+, ViX

