Chelsea turns attention back to Mike Maignan and could sign him as early as January

A new goalkeeper is needed.
Chelsea lost their previous Premier League game to Manchester United 1–2, going down to ten men in the fifth minute following Robert Sánchez’s red card. It appears the Blues are in need of a goalkeeper.

Details: According to the Daily Express, Chelsea has once again set their sights on Milan and France goalkeeper Mike Maignan. The French shot-stopper has just one year remaining on his contract, meaning he could negotiate a move to a new club as early as January 2026.

Maignan has returned to the spotlight following Robert Sánchez’s performance in the recent match against Manchester United. The goalkeeper could have joined Chelsea last summer, but the London club opted against the transfer at the time.

Reminder: We also reported that Cole Palmer was visibly frustrated when leaving the field after being substituted in the last game. However, his reaction was not due to disappointment with the coach’s decision, but rather a recurring injury. Palmer returned to the bench with an ice pack on his groin.

