Chelsea tell AC Milan price for Romelu Lukaku

London-based club Chelsea is ready to sell Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku, who is of interest to Milan, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, the English club wants to receive €40 million for the player. Inter is also interested in the forward, but Milan is only willing to re-loan him.

In the previous season, 30-year-old Lukaku played for Inter on loan, featuring in 37 matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists. His contract with Chelsea is valid until the summer of 2026.