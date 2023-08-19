Chelsea respond to Roma's offer for Lukaku

London's Chelsea Football Club has reportedly rejected an offer from AS Roma for the transfer of Belgian national team striker Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky Sport Italia.

According to the source, the Italian club wanted to loan the player until the summer of 2024, but this option did not satisfy the management of the English club. The issue is that Chelsea wants to sell the forward in the summer transfer window. Earlier reports indicated that Lukaku had agreed to a move to Juventus, but the Turin-based club is currently unable to acquire the forward as they have not yet sold Serbian striker Dušan Vlahović.

Lukaku first joined Chelsea in the summer of 2011 from Anderlecht. The transfer fee was €15 million. In 2014, the forward moved to Everton for €35 million. He returned to Chelsea in the summer of 2021 for €113 million. He has played a total of 59 matches for the London club in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

In the previous season, the 30-year-old Lukaku played on loan for Inter Milan. He played 37 matches for the Milan-based club, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists.