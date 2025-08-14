RU RU ES ES FR FR
Chelsea players donate their Club World Cup prize money to Jota’s family

A touching gesture from the London side.
Football news Today, 03:51
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Chelsea players donate their Club World Cup prize money to Jota’s family Getty Images

Chelsea clinched the Club World Cup title, earning their players a hefty bonus. Part of these winnings went towards a truly noble cause.

Details: According to Adam Crafton of The Athletic, Chelsea’s players and the club itself donated $500,000 to the family of Diogo Jota and his brother, who both tragically lost their lives in a car accident.

Notably, former Liverpool player Diogo Jota, who passed away in heartbreaking circumstances, will appear on several official Topps collection cards for the new Premier League season. The collection is set for global release on August 21 and will feature signed cards bearing authentic autographs.

Reminder: On August 4, Liverpool held an emotional farewell ceremony for Diogo Jota at Anfield ahead of their friendlies against Athletic Bilbao. The Reds also announced that the number 20 shirt, which Jota wore, will be retired and permanently associated with him at the club.

