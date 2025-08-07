RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle A tribute. Diogo Jota to appear on Premier League collectible cards for the 2025/26 season

A tribute. Diogo Jota to appear on Premier League collectible cards for the 2025/26 season

A mark of respect for the tragically deceased Portuguese player
Lifestyle Today, 10:08
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Diogo Jota in Liverpool shirt Photo: https://x.com/TheAthleticFC / Author unknown

The late former Liverpool player Diogo Jota will be featured on several cards of the official Topps collection for the new season, according to the Daily Mail.

The collection is scheduled to go on sale worldwide on August 21 and will include signed cards with genuine autographs. As reported by The Athletic, some of these cards appear to have been signed by Jota himself.

The debut boxes could be pre-ordered for £87.99. The starter pack will be priced at £11.99, while the eco-pack will cost £8.99.

It is worth noting that on August 4, Liverpool organized a heartfelt farewell ceremony for Diogo Jota at Anfield ahead of their friendly matches against Athletic Bilbao. The Reds also announced that the number 20 shirt, which Jota wore, will be retired and permanently reserved in his honor at the club.

As a reminder, 28-year-old Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva tragically lost their lives in a car accident on the night of July 3.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Popular news
No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Football news Today, 09:31 No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores