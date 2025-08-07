A tribute. Diogo Jota to appear on Premier League collectible cards for the 2025/26 season

The late former Liverpool player Diogo Jota will be featured on several cards of the official Topps collection for the new season, according to the Daily Mail.

The collection is scheduled to go on sale worldwide on August 21 and will include signed cards with genuine autographs. As reported by The Athletic, some of these cards appear to have been signed by Jota himself.

🆕 Diogo Jota will be featured in the Premier League’s official trading cards for the upcoming 2025-26 season.



Liverpool has been made aware of the unfortunate situation by Topps. Jota will be included in the club’s new Adidas kit for the upcoming season ❤️.



The debut boxes could be pre-ordered for £87.99. The starter pack will be priced at £11.99, while the eco-pack will cost £8.99.

It is worth noting that on August 4, Liverpool organized a heartfelt farewell ceremony for Diogo Jota at Anfield ahead of their friendly matches against Athletic Bilbao. The Reds also announced that the number 20 shirt, which Jota wore, will be retired and permanently reserved in his honor at the club.

Diogo Jota will feature in Topps Premier League Trading Cards for 2025-26 season when new collection is launched tomorrow.

As a reminder, 28-year-old Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva tragically lost their lives in a car accident on the night of July 3.