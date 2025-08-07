Liverpool has a plan B in case the Isak deal falls through. Straight from a top club

Liverpool remain heavily linked with Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, but the Magpies’ tough negotiating stance is pushing the Premier League champions to consider alternative options up front—options from even bigger clubs than Newcastle.

Details: According to Foot Mercato, Liverpool’s offices have been abuzz in recent hours with discussions about Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and PSG’s Bradley Barcola as potential signings. Isak is also still on the shortlist.

At the moment, Barcola himself hasn’t shown any desire to leave Paris, which is a key condition for PSG to even begin negotiations. Liverpool, meanwhile, aren’t put off by Barcola’s €100 million price tag.

Reminder: Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has previously said the Reds shouldn’t pay €150 million for Isak, arguing that the €80 million signing of Hugo Ekitike was already unusual, and such a huge outlay for Isak would be absurd.