Carragher believes Liverpool shouldn't pay £150 million for Isak
Liverpool have been showing unprecedented activity in this transfer window, breaking their transfer record twice. Club legend Jamie Carragher already finds this unusual, and now the potential £150 million move for Alexander Isak has left him absolutely stunned.
Details: Carragher emphasized that signing Hugo Ekitike for €80 million is already out of the ordinary, but splashing out such a massive sum for Isak is downright absurd.
Quote: “He (Isak) would be a fantastic signing, but as a fan, I don’t want Liverpool to spend £150 million on Isak. Liverpool have already brought in another striker, and he’s just a backup. Something doesn’t add up here.
When I look at Isak, you can see he’s ‘throwing his toys out of the pram’—first Arsenal signed a striker, then Liverpool, and now everything just seems all over the place.
To me, Liverpool look like a club without a clear plan right now. First they buy one striker for £80 million, and then suddenly they want another for £120 million. Overall, Liverpool have spent a huge amount this summer. And all of this is just not the way the club usually operates.”