RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Aston Villa vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025

Aston Villa vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Aston Villa vs Roma prediction Photo: https://x.com/AVFCOfficial/Author unknownn
Aston Villa
Aston Villa Aston Villa Schedule Aston Villa News Aston Villa Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
06 aug 2025, 14:30
- : -
International,
Roma
Roma Roma Schedule Roma News Roma Transfers
Review Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.67
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On August 6, 2025, as part of their preparations for the new season, Aston Villa and Roma will face off in a friendly match. Let's take a look at a bet on the teams' attacking output in this encounter.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa had a successful, albeit bittersweet, campaign last season. In the Premier League, the team fought until the very end for a Champions League spot but, after finishing level on points with Newcastle, lost out on goal difference and ended up in the Europa League. Villa also impressed in the domestic cups, reaching the FA Cup semi-finals where they unexpectedly lost to Crystal Palace—the future trophy winners who went on to defeat Manchester City in the final. On the European stage, Villa looked confident as well, reaching the Champions League quarter-finals before falling to eventual champions PSG.

Their preseason got underway against some less formidable opponents. First, Villa suffered a 0-1 defeat to Walsall, then lost 1-3 to Hansa Rostock. The team then embarked on a US tour, where the calibre of opposition increased: a 2-2 draw with Eintracht, a 2-2 draw with Nashville, and a 2-1 victory over St. Louis City. Up next are friendlies against Roma, Marseille, and Villarreal, before kicking off the Premier League campaign at home against Newcastle.

Roma

Roma made progress last season compared to previous campaigns. Having finished sixth in Serie A two years in a row, the Giallorossi climbed to fifth this time, missing out on a Champions League spot by just one point to Juventus. In the Europa League, Roma put in another solid showing but were knocked out in the round of 16 by Athletic Bilbao over two legs.

Roma's preseason preparations have only just begun, but they're already looking impressive. The team has played three friendlies, beating Kaiserslautern 1-0, Cannes 3-0, and French side Lens 2-0. Three wins and zero goals conceded highlight Roma's strong form even in preseason. Up next are friendlies against two English clubs—first Aston Villa, then Everton. After that, Serie A kicks off with a home clash against Bologna.

Remarkably, Aston Villa and Roma have never met before in their histories. This upcoming match will be the first ever head-to-head between the sides.

Probable lineups

  • Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Bogarde, Torres, Digne, Kamara, Onana, Bailey, Buendía, Ramsey, Watkins.
  • Roma: Svilar, Angeliño, Baldanzi, Wesley França, El Aynaoui, Koné, Mancini, N'Dicka, Sule, Ferguson, Celik.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Aston Villa have failed to win in 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Each of Villa's last 4 matches has featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in Villa's last 4 matches.
  • Roma have won 8 of their last 9 matches.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between the teams.

Prediction for Aston Villa vs Roma

Both teams head into this friendly in contrasting form but with a clear attacking mindset. Roma are enjoying a confident preseason with three straight wins, regularly finding the back of the net and keeping clean sheets. Aston Villa, though not always victorious, have been playing entertaining, high-scoring football lately—scoring and conceding in almost every game, with matches consistently going over 2.5 goals. Given both teams' current form and attacking styles, we can expect an open and entertaining match with goals on both sides. My pick for this one: both teams to score at odds of 1.67.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.67
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Bayer Leverkusen vs Pisa prediction Club Friendlies Today, 12:00 Bayer vs Pisa. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 5, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.75 Pisa Recommended Mostbet
Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction Europa League Today, 13:00 Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Hamrun Spartans Odds: 1.95 Maccabi Tel Aviv Bet now 1xBet
Senegal vs Nigeria prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Senegal vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Senegal Odds: 1.89 Nigeria Bet now Mostbet
Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction Canadian Open Today, 19:30 Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Elina Svitolina Odds: 1.66 Naomi Osaka Recommended Melbet
Toluca vs New York City FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 19:30 Toluca vs New York City: Who will advance to the Leagues Cup playoffs? Toluca Odds: 1.8 New York City FC Bet now Mostbet
CF Montreal vs Puebla prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:00 Club de Foot Montreal vs Puebla, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 CF Montreal Odds: 1.75 Puebla Bet now Melbet
Houston Dynamo FC vs Pachuca prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:30 Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca: can Pachuca secure a playoff spot in the Leagues Cup? Houston Dynamo FC Odds: 1.97 Pachuca Recommended Melbet
Tigres vs Los Angeles FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 22:30 Tigres vs Los Angeles prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Tigres Odds: 1.74 Los Angeles FC Bet now Melbet
Machida Zelvia vs Kyoto Sanga FC prediction Emperors Cup Japan 06 aug 2025, 05:30 Machida vs. Kyoto: Who will reach the Emperor's Cup quarterfinals? Machida Zelvia Odds: 1.75 Kyoto Sanga FC Bet now 1xBet
FC Tokyo vs Cerezo Osaka prediction Emperors Cup Japan 06 aug 2025, 05:30 FC Tokyo vs Cerezo Osaka prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 6, 2025 FC Tokyo Odds: 1.71 Cerezo Osaka Recommended Mostbet
Arsenal vs Villarreal prediction Club Friendlies 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Arsenal vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.57 Villarreal Bet now 1xBet
RFS vs KuPS prediction Europa League 06 aug 2025, 13:00 RFS vs KuPS prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 RFS Odds: 1.86 KuPS Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv Today, 13:00 Europa League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen Today, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
FC Copenhagen
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC Today, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Pafos FC
-
14:00
Accrington - : - Oldham Today, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Accrington
-
Oldham
-
14:45
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno Today, 14:45 Europa Conference League
Klaksvik
-
Neman Grodno
-
14:45
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen Today, 14:45 Champions League
Rangers
-
Viktoria Plzen
-
14:45
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Latest News
Motorsport News Today, 10:15 Hamilton is closing in on an unwelcome Ferrari anti-record that has stood for over 40 years Lifestyle Today, 10:11 Mauro Icardi and his fiancée enjoy a romantic getaway in Istanbul Football news Today, 09:50 MC Alger show interest in Toronto forward who previously worked with Rulani Mokwena Football news Today, 09:38 Not Real Oviedo. Jović's new club revealed Football news Today, 09:22 Manchester United submits offer to Leipzig for Šeško. How much are they willing to pay? Lifestyle Today, 09:21 The gentlest dad: Kateryna Usyk shows touching moments between her husband and their youngest daughter Football news Today, 09:06 Manchester United fans prepare protest against Ratcliffe Lifestyle Today, 08:58 Neymar shares new personal photo during dinner with his fiancée Lifestyle Today, 08:36 Rumor has it: Lamine Yamal may have a new girlfriend? Boxing News Today, 08:34 Creative move! Joseph Parker officially challenges Oleksandr Usyk
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores