Aston Villa vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025

On August 6, 2025, as part of their preparations for the new season, Aston Villa and Roma will face off in a friendly match. Let's take a look at a bet on the teams' attacking output in this encounter.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa had a successful, albeit bittersweet, campaign last season. In the Premier League, the team fought until the very end for a Champions League spot but, after finishing level on points with Newcastle, lost out on goal difference and ended up in the Europa League. Villa also impressed in the domestic cups, reaching the FA Cup semi-finals where they unexpectedly lost to Crystal Palace—the future trophy winners who went on to defeat Manchester City in the final. On the European stage, Villa looked confident as well, reaching the Champions League quarter-finals before falling to eventual champions PSG.

Their preseason got underway against some less formidable opponents. First, Villa suffered a 0-1 defeat to Walsall, then lost 1-3 to Hansa Rostock. The team then embarked on a US tour, where the calibre of opposition increased: a 2-2 draw with Eintracht, a 2-2 draw with Nashville, and a 2-1 victory over St. Louis City. Up next are friendlies against Roma, Marseille, and Villarreal, before kicking off the Premier League campaign at home against Newcastle.

Roma

Roma made progress last season compared to previous campaigns. Having finished sixth in Serie A two years in a row, the Giallorossi climbed to fifth this time, missing out on a Champions League spot by just one point to Juventus. In the Europa League, Roma put in another solid showing but were knocked out in the round of 16 by Athletic Bilbao over two legs.

Roma's preseason preparations have only just begun, but they're already looking impressive. The team has played three friendlies, beating Kaiserslautern 1-0, Cannes 3-0, and French side Lens 2-0. Three wins and zero goals conceded highlight Roma's strong form even in preseason. Up next are friendlies against two English clubs—first Aston Villa, then Everton. After that, Serie A kicks off with a home clash against Bologna.

Remarkably, Aston Villa and Roma have never met before in their histories. This upcoming match will be the first ever head-to-head between the sides.

Probable lineups

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Bogarde, Torres, Digne, Kamara, Onana, Bailey, Buendía, Ramsey, Watkins.

Martinez, Cash, Bogarde, Torres, Digne, Kamara, Onana, Bailey, Buendía, Ramsey, Watkins. Roma: Svilar, Angeliño, Baldanzi, Wesley França, El Aynaoui, Koné, Mancini, N'Dicka, Sule, Ferguson, Celik.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Aston Villa have failed to win in 5 of their last 6 matches.

Each of Villa's last 4 matches has featured over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in Villa's last 4 matches.

Roma have won 8 of their last 9 matches.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the teams.

Prediction for Aston Villa vs Roma

Both teams head into this friendly in contrasting form but with a clear attacking mindset. Roma are enjoying a confident preseason with three straight wins, regularly finding the back of the net and keeping clean sheets. Aston Villa, though not always victorious, have been playing entertaining, high-scoring football lately—scoring and conceding in almost every game, with matches consistently going over 2.5 goals. Given both teams' current form and attacking styles, we can expect an open and entertaining match with goals on both sides. My pick for this one: both teams to score at odds of 1.67.