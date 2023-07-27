Chelsea offer more than €90m for Brighton midfielder

"Chelsea" is not giving up on their attempts to sign midfielder Moises Caicedo from "Brighton" and the Ecuadorian national team, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the London club has made a third transfer offer for the midfielder, this time amounting to 93 million euros. However, even this sum proved to be insufficient for the transfer. "Brighton" wants to receive 117 million euros for their player, along with additional bonuses.

The 21-year-old Caicedo has been playing for "Brighton" since February 2021, after transferring from Ecuadorian club "Independiente del Valle" for a fee of five million euros. He has made a total of 53 appearances for the English club in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing three assists. In the 2021/2022 season, he played for Belgian club "Beerschot" on loan.

Caicedo has been representing the Ecuadorian national team since 2020, earning 32 caps, scoring three goals, and providing four assists.

As a reminder, in the previous season, "Brighton" finished in sixth place in the English Premier League table, securing a spot in the Europa League. "Chelsea," on the other hand, finished 12th and missed out on European competitions.