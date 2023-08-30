Chelsea narrowly beat a 4th division club in the League Cup

In the 2nd round match of the English League Cup, Chelsea secured a victory at their home ground against Wimbledon, a club competing in the fourth-tier division. The match took place at Stamford Bridge stadium in London and ended with a 2-1 win for the hosts. The referee for the match was Tony Harrington.

James Tilley opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 19th minute. Near the end of the first half, Nono Madueke equalized for Wimbledon, also converting a penalty. In the middle of the second half, Enzo Fernandez scored the winning goal.

Chelsea 2-1 Wimbledon (1-1, 1-0)

Goals: 0-1 - 19' (penalty) Tilley, 1-1 - 45' (penalty) Madueke, 2-1 - 72' Fernandez.

Chelsea lineup: Sanchez, Humphris, Disasi, Cucurella, Matson, Gallagher, Ugbohukwu, Madueke (Kaisedo, 81), Diego Moreira (Jackson, 46), Berthoud (Fernandez, 65).

Wimbledon lineup: Bass, Ogundere, Pearce (Brown, 56), Lewis, Johnson, Ball, Noifvil (Sasu, 78), Williams, Pell (Bugiel, 78), Tilley (McLean, 89), Davison (Al-Hamadi, 56).

Yellow cards: Pearce (47), Pell (51), Matson (88).