Chelsea may sign England defender after Fofan is injured

Chelsea may sign England defender after Fofan is injured

Today, 13:15
Chelsea may sign England defender after Fofan is injured Photo: Mark Gekhi/Unknown

London's "Chelsea" is showing interest in Crystal Palace and England's defender Marc Guehi, as reported by The Guardian.

According to the source, the "Blues" may acquire the player during the summer transfer window. Chelsea's coaching staff considers Guehi as a potential replacement for Wesley Fofana, who suffered a serious knee injury and will be out for at least six months.

It was previously reported that Guehi is also on the radar of "Arsenal" and "Tottenham." However, Chelsea has the priority right to sign the Englishman if they offer the same amount as the competitors.

Guehi, 23, is a product of Chelsea's youth academy. He moved to Crystal Palace in the summer of 2021 for a transfer fee of 23.34 million euros. He has played a total of 82 matches for the "Eagles" in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing one assist.

Guehi has been playing for the England national team since 2022. He has made four appearances, but has yet to register any goals or assists.

