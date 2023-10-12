RU RU NG NG
Chelsea legend gave Mudryk important advice

Football news Today, 00:44
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Chelsea legend gave Mudryk important advice Photo: Chelsea Twitter/Author unknown

Former England player Glen Johnson spoke about the performance of Chelsea winger Mikhail Mudryk.

According to the ex-defender of the “aristocrats”, the first goal in an official match for the “blues” may affect the further performances of the player of the Ukrainian national team.

As you know, Mudryk scored his debut goal against Fulham (2:0) in the match of the 7th round of the English Championship on Monday, October 2.

“It is important for attacking players to score. They must always be at the forefront of the attack, but they also need to be prepared for misses. If you believe in yourself, you will miss less often,” he said.

Johnson is confident that Mudryk should not stop there.

"He must continue to score and create scoring opportunities for his team. This player has great potential at Chelsea and after his debut goal he should move forward with confidence," he concluded.

Let us remind you that Mudryk has eight matches and one goal in the new season. His agreement with the Blues runs until the summer of 2031.

