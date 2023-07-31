RU RU
Main News Chelsea join fight for Kylian Mbappe

Chelsea join fight for Kylian Mbappe

Football news Today, 16:47
Chelsea join fight for Kylian Mbappe Photo: Kylian Mbappé's Instagram/Author Unknown

According to Independent, London-based club Chelsea has become the latest contender for Paris Saint-Germain forward and French national team player Kylian Mbappé.

The English club is interested in acquiring the footballer during the upcoming summer transfer window. The owner of Chelsea, Todd Boehly, is personally interested in the transfer. PSG may consider selling the player, but they are seeking a transfer fee of 230 million euros.

Previously, it was reported that Mbappé is also on the radar of Barcelona, Liverpool, and Real Madrid.

As a reminder, the French forward is willing to fulfill his contract with PSG to the end to receive his salary of 60 million euros and an additional loyalty bonus of 90 million euros. After that, he intends to join Real Madrid as a free agent and secure a signing bonus of 100-150 million euros.

Kylian Mbappé, 24 years old, has been playing for PSG since 2017, after transferring from AS Monaco for a fee of 180 million euros. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Mbappé has been representing the French national team since 2017. He has played 70 matches for France, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. With the national team, Mbappé won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and was the silver medalist in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Paris Saint-Germain Premier League England Ligue 1 France
Popular news
PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 05:30 PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe
Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship Football news Yesterday, 13:36 Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship
Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club Football news Yesterday, 09:41 Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club
Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match Football news Yesterday, 06:24 Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news 27 july 2023, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news 27 july 2023, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:47 Chelsea join fight for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 16:42 One of the leaders of Liverpool moved to Al-Ittihad Football news Today, 13:35 Juventus want to strengthen the squad with the best player in Euro 2020 Football news Today, 13:29 PSG have resumed work on the transfer of the French striker from the Bundesliga Football news Today, 13:24 PSG take tough decision on Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 13:19 AC Milan sold one of the leaders to Besiktas Football news Today, 09:55 PSG responded to the offer to sell the Brazilian Marquinhos Football news Today, 09:20 Bayern failed to agree on the transfer of the goalkeeper of the Spanish national team Football news Today, 08:50 Marseille close to signing Senegal striker Football news Today, 08:10 David de Gea may move to Saudi Arabia
Sport Predictions
Football 01 aug 2023 Panathinaikos vs Dnipro-1 predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Olimpia Ljubljana vs Ludogorets predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 BATE vs Aris Limassol: predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Hacken vs Klaksvik predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Molde vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Copenhagen vs Breidablik predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Galatasaray vs Žalgiris Vilnius predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Goias vs Gremio predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023