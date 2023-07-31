Chelsea join fight for Kylian Mbappe

According to Independent, London-based club Chelsea has become the latest contender for Paris Saint-Germain forward and French national team player Kylian Mbappé.

The English club is interested in acquiring the footballer during the upcoming summer transfer window. The owner of Chelsea, Todd Boehly, is personally interested in the transfer. PSG may consider selling the player, but they are seeking a transfer fee of 230 million euros.

Previously, it was reported that Mbappé is also on the radar of Barcelona, Liverpool, and Real Madrid.

As a reminder, the French forward is willing to fulfill his contract with PSG to the end to receive his salary of 60 million euros and an additional loyalty bonus of 90 million euros. After that, he intends to join Real Madrid as a free agent and secure a signing bonus of 100-150 million euros.

Kylian Mbappé, 24 years old, has been playing for PSG since 2017, after transferring from AS Monaco for a fee of 180 million euros. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Mbappé has been representing the French national team since 2017. He has played 70 matches for France, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. With the national team, Mbappé won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and was the silver medalist in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.