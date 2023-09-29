RU RU NG NG
Chelsea is commencing preparations for potential January transfers

Chelsea is commencing preparations for potential January transfers Photo: https://www.football.london/

Mauricio Pochettino stated during a press conference that the club is already working on potential January transfers.

The Chelsea head coach emphasized that one of the long-standing issues for the Blues has been the conversion of opportunities into goals. After the closure of the transfer window, Pochettino will need to be more actively involved in this process than he is currently. He should participate in every decision. According to him, Chelsea should start determining what is needed in January already.

He pointed out that football is highly dynamic, and everything can change before January. Right now, the focus is on working to rehabilitate Nkunku and Armando Broja, trying to score more goals, and becoming stronger. Alongside this, there is a need to work on improving the team, assessing their readiness for competitions.

Additionally, Pochettino revealed his plans for the upcoming Premier League match, as the primary striker, Nicolas Jackson, will be suspended due to a card accumulation. According to Pochettino, they have several options for the game, so they will see how things unfold.

