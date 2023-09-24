RU RU NG NG
Main News Chelsea failed to score in the 13th Premier League match this year

Chelsea failed to score in the 13th Premier League match this year

Football news Today, 13:00
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Chelsea failed to score in the 13th Premier League match this year Photo: twitter.com/premierleague/ Author unknown

Chelsea hosted Aston Villa today in the sixth round of the English Premier League at Stamford Bridge. The teams demonstrated quite interesting football. The Blues played in the minority for the last half hour of this match, and the only goal from Ollie Watkins brought victory to the guests.

This match was already the 13th for Chelsea this calendar year in which the team failed to score against the opponents. This is the most times they have failed to score in one year in the Premier League since 1995. Then this series consisted of 14 matches. That is, the next match in which Chelsea does not score in the Premier League will be a repeat of the anti-record.

After the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, the team's fans were hoping for an improvement in results, but Chelsea continues to decline. This season the team has scored only 5 points in the starting six rounds of the championship. This is the team's worst start in the history of its performances in the Premier League. Also, the Blues scored only 5 goals in these matches - this is the worst figure since the 1995/1996 season.

It is worth noting that Chelsea won only six matches in 2023. Thus, the team is getting closer to new anti-records.

Pochettino's team will play their next match on September 27. It will be a League Cup match against Brighton.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news 21 sep 2023, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news 20 sep 2023, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news 20 sep 2023, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:07 HIGHLIGHTS. Newcastle humiliate Sheffield United away Football news Today, 13:42 Levy: I was wrong when I appointed Conte and Mourinho Football news Today, 13:00 Chelsea failed to score in the 13th Premier League match this year Football news Today, 12:20 PSG president believes Mbappe deserves Ballon d'Or Football news Today, 11:40 Neymar demands Jorge Jesus' resignation Football news Today, 11:13 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 6 Football news Today, 11:03 EPL results: Chelsea lost again & Nunez brought victory to Liverpool Football news Today, 11:02 Arsenal and Tottenham share points in North London derby Football news Today, 10:20 Graeme Souness: Pogba is very lazy Football news Today, 09:40 The Brentford defender is of interest to the European giants
Sport Predictions
Football Today Torino vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football Today Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football Today Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 25 sep 2023 Hatayspor vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 25 sep 2023 Nordsjaelland vs Hvidovre prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 25 sep 2023 Panathinaikos vs AEK prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 25 sep 2023 Coventry City vs Huddersfield prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 25 sep 2023 Sporting vs Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023