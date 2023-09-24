Chelsea failed to score in the 13th Premier League match this year

Chelsea hosted Aston Villa today in the sixth round of the English Premier League at Stamford Bridge. The teams demonstrated quite interesting football. The Blues played in the minority for the last half hour of this match, and the only goal from Ollie Watkins brought victory to the guests.

This match was already the 13th for Chelsea this calendar year in which the team failed to score against the opponents. This is the most times they have failed to score in one year in the Premier League since 1995. Then this series consisted of 14 matches. That is, the next match in which Chelsea does not score in the Premier League will be a repeat of the anti-record.

After the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, the team's fans were hoping for an improvement in results, but Chelsea continues to decline. This season the team has scored only 5 points in the starting six rounds of the championship. This is the team's worst start in the history of its performances in the Premier League. Also, the Blues scored only 5 goals in these matches - this is the worst figure since the 1995/1996 season.

It is worth noting that Chelsea won only six matches in 2023. Thus, the team is getting closer to new anti-records.

Pochettino's team will play their next match on September 27. It will be a League Cup match against Brighton.