EPL results: Chelsea lost again & Nunez brought victory to Liverpool

In the English Premier League, matches involving Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham took place in the time slot of 15:00 CET on Sunday.

Liverpool picked up a tough win over West Ham United on their home pitch. In the first half Salah opened the scoring after a penalty, but before the break Bowen restored parity. Nunez brought victory to the Merseysiders.

Chelsea did not win for the third game in a row and this time lost to West Ham. The Blues again failed to realise their chances and conceded from Watkins midway through the second half. After this game Mauricio Pochettino has new personnel problems: Malo Gusto received a red card today.

One of the contenders for the European Cup zone, Brighton, at the home stadium won a willful victory over Bournemouth. The Seagulls conceded first, but scored three times in reply.

In another match, Arsenal and Tottenham played to a 2-2 draw. We wrote more about this phenomenal match here.

Liverpool - West Ham United 3:1

Goals: Salah 16 (penalty), Nunez 60, Jota 85 - Bowen 42

Chelsea - Aston Villa 0:1

Goal: Watkins 73

Brighton & Hove Albion - Bournemouth 3:1

Goals: Kerkez 45+2 (own goal), Mitoma 46, Mitoma 77 - Solanke 25

Arsenal - Tottenham 2:2

Goals: Romero 26 (own goal), Saka 54 (penalty) - Son 42, Son 55