RU RU NG NG
Main News EPL results: Chelsea lost again & Nunez brought victory to Liverpool

EPL results: Chelsea lost again & Nunez brought victory to Liverpool

Football news Today, 11:03
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
EPL results: Chelsea lost again & Nunez brought victory to Liverpool Photo: twitter.com/premierleague / Author unknown

In the English Premier League, matches involving Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham took place in the time slot of 15:00 CET on Sunday.

Liverpool picked up a tough win over West Ham United on their home pitch. In the first half Salah opened the scoring after a penalty, but before the break Bowen restored parity. Nunez brought victory to the Merseysiders.

Chelsea did not win for the third game in a row and this time lost to West Ham. The Blues again failed to realise their chances and conceded from Watkins midway through the second half. After this game Mauricio Pochettino has new personnel problems: Malo Gusto received a red card today.

One of the contenders for the European Cup zone, Brighton, at the home stadium won a willful victory over Bournemouth. The Seagulls conceded first, but scored three times in reply.

In another match, Arsenal and Tottenham played to a 2-2 draw. We wrote more about this phenomenal match here.

For results, standings and English Premier League schedule, see here.

Liverpool - West Ham United 3:1
Goals: Salah 16 (penalty), Nunez 60, Jota 85 - Bowen 42

Chelsea - Aston Villa 0:1
Goal: Watkins 73

Brighton & Hove Albion - Bournemouth 3:1
Goals: Kerkez 45+2 (own goal), Mitoma 46, Mitoma 77 - Solanke 25

Arsenal - Tottenham 2:2
Goals: Romero 26 (own goal), Saka 54 (penalty) - Son 42, Son 55

Related teams and leagues
Premier League England
Popular news
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news 21 sep 2023, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news 20 sep 2023, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news 20 sep 2023, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:40 Neymar demands Jorge Jesus' resignation Football news Today, 11:13 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 6 Football news Today, 11:03 EPL results: Chelsea lost again & Nunez brought victory to Liverpool Football news Today, 11:02 Arsenal and Tottenham share points in North London derby Football news Today, 10:20 Graeme Souness: Pogba is very lazy Football news Today, 09:40 The Brentford defender is of interest to the European giants Football news Today, 08:34 Villarreal considering transfer of Manchester United midfielder Football news Today, 07:44 The Tottenham coach spoke about his love for another Premier League club Football news Today, 07:05 PSG president accused Messi of lying Football news Today, 06:23 Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on Dembele
Sport Predictions
Football Today Torino vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football Today Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football Today Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 25 sep 2023 Hatayspor vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 25 sep 2023 Nordsjaelland vs Hvidovre prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 25 sep 2023 Panathinaikos vs AEK prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 25 sep 2023 Coventry City vs Huddersfield prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 25 sep 2023 Sporting vs Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023