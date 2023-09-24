Arsenal and Tottenham share points in North London derby

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 11:02
Arsenal hosted Tottenham in the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

The hosts started to be much more active and put pressure on Postecoglou's charges. In the middle of the first half, Arsenal managed to open the scoring. After a cross from the flank, the visiting Argentine defender Christian Romero cut the ball into his own goal. Tottenham pulled back 15 minutes later. It was the Korean Son who, after Maddison's pass, sent the ball into the goal with a shot off the post. The first half ended in an equal fight.

At the beginning of the second half, the teams exchanged goals again. First, Romero played in his own penalty area and, after a prompt from the video assistant, the referee awarded a penalty. Saka came up to the ball and put his team ahead with an excellent shot under the crossbar. And literally in the next attack, Son scored a double. He was again assisted by James Maddison. By the way, this goal was the Korean’s 150th in a Tottenham shirt.

In the remaining time, the teams played more carefully and it cannot be said that any of them was close to victory.

Arsenal - Tottenham - 2:2.

Goals: 1:0 - Romero (own goal) 26, 1:1 - Son 42, 2:1 - Saka 54, 2:2 - Son 55.

After this draw, the teams remain next to each other in the Premier League standings with 14 points each.

