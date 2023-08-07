According to Evening Standard, London-based club Chelsea is showing interest in Paris Saint-Germain's midfielder and Argentine national team player, Leandro Paredes.

The English club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Chelsea's coaching staff and management see the Argentine as a more cost-effective alternative to Brighton's midfielder and Ecuadorian national team player, Moises Caicedo, for whom the club is seeking €116 million.

Leandro Paredes, a 29-year-old footballer, has been playing for Paris Saint-Germain since January 2019. He joined the Parisian club from a team that plays in the championship of a terrorist country. The transfer fee amounted to €40 million. He has played a total of 117 matches in all competitions for the French club, scoring three goals and providing 10 assists. With PSG, Paredes became a three-time champion of France in the seasons 2018/19, 2019/20, and 2021/22. He also won the French League Cup in the 2019/20 season and was twice the winner of the French Cup in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons. Paredes also won the French Super Cup three times in 2019, 2020, and 2022. In the last season, he played for Juventus on loan.

Paredes has been playing for the Argentine national team since 2017. He has appeared in 54 matches for the Argentine team, scoring five goals and providing seven assists, as well as receiving 17 yellow cards. He was part of the Argentina squad that won the 2022 World Cup and the 2021 Copa America.