RU RU
Main News Chelsea could buy world champions

Chelsea could buy world champions

Football news Today, 04:50
Chelsea could buy world champions Photo: Instagram Leandro Paredes / Author unknown

According to Evening Standard, London-based club Chelsea is showing interest in Paris Saint-Germain's midfielder and Argentine national team player, Leandro Paredes.

The English club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Chelsea's coaching staff and management see the Argentine as a more cost-effective alternative to Brighton's midfielder and Ecuadorian national team player, Moises Caicedo, for whom the club is seeking €116 million.

Leandro Paredes, a 29-year-old footballer, has been playing for Paris Saint-Germain since January 2019. He joined the Parisian club from a team that plays in the championship of a terrorist country. The transfer fee amounted to €40 million. He has played a total of 117 matches in all competitions for the French club, scoring three goals and providing 10 assists. With PSG, Paredes became a three-time champion of France in the seasons 2018/19, 2019/20, and 2021/22. He also won the French League Cup in the 2019/20 season and was twice the winner of the French Cup in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons. Paredes also won the French Super Cup three times in 2019, 2020, and 2022. In the last season, he played for Juventus on loan.

Paredes has been playing for the Argentine national team since 2017. He has appeared in 54 matches for the Argentine team, scoring five goals and providing seven assists, as well as receiving 17 yellow cards. He was part of the Argentina squad that won the 2022 World Cup and the 2021 Copa America.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Chelsea Ligue 1 France Premier League England
Popular news
Tottenham destroyed Shakhtar in Pyatov's farewell match Football news Yesterday, 14:23 Tottenham destroyed Shakhtar in Pyatov's farewell match
Arsenal won the FA Super Cup against Manchester City in an incredible match Football news Yesterday, 14:06 Arsenal won the FA Super Cup against Manchester City in an incredible match
Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club Football news Yesterday, 08:00 Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club
Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million Football news 05 aug 2023, 07:55 Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million
Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history Football news 05 aug 2023, 06:45 Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news 04 aug 2023, 14:56 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:15 PSG want to buy Barcelona academy talent Football news Today, 05:45 Shakhtar called Tottenham the amount for midfielder Solomon Football news Today, 05:20 Former Shakhtar midfielder moved to Turkish Antalyaspor Football news Today, 04:50 Chelsea could buy world champions Football news Today, 04:20 Borussia Dortmund want to sign PSG striker Football news Today, 03:55 Philippe Coutinho may continue his career in Qatar Football news Today, 03:33 Chelsea may buy US midfielder Football news Today, 03:00 Effective victory of Dynamo, loss of Shakhtar, defeat of Zorya: results of the 2nd round of the UPL Football news Today, 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur - Shakhtar - 5:1 (video review) Football news Yesterday, 14:23 Tottenham destroyed Shakhtar in Pyatov's farewell match
Sport Predictions
Football 08 aug 2023 PSV vs Sturm predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Football 08 aug 2023 AEK vs Dinamo Zagreb predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Football 08 aug 2023 Braga vs TSC Bačka Topola predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Football 08 aug 2023 Fluminense vs Argentinos Juniors predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football 08 aug 2023 Internacional vs River Plate predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football 09 aug 2023 Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football 09 aug 2023 Benfica vs Porto predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023