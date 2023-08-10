Chelsea are preparing another top-transfer

Chelsea London are preparing another high-profile transfer this summer.

Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton could join the team.

According to sources of the British edition of The Guardian, a high-profile transition could take place before the end of the week.

The bosses of the London club have expressed a desire to complete this transfer by the start of the championship and now Chelsea representatives are doing everything possible to convince Brighton to let the midfielder go to Stamford Bridge.

It is expected that the “aristocrats” will have to pay about 100-115 million euros for the Ecuadorian football player.

Last season, Caicedo became a key player in Brighton and one of the best in the Premier League in his position. In total, he made 43 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and making one assist. His agreement expires in June 2027.

Recall that last season, Chelsea completely failed, finishing the championship in the Premier League on the 12th line in the standings. At the same time, Brighton, to the surprise of many, managed to break into the Europa League and generally looked capable of fighting for a place in the Champions League.