Chelsea are in the running for a talented Arsenal striker

"Chelsea" is showing interest in the forward of "Arsenal" and the United States national team, Folarin Balogun, reports 90Min.

According to the source, the "Blues" could acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. The coaching staff of Chelsea is considering Balogun as a possible replacement for the injured French striker Christopher Nkunku. However, acquiring Balogun might not be easy as "Gunners" want 40 million euros for him. Earlier, it was reported that "Inter" is also interested in the forward, but the Italians are not ready to pay such an amount.

The 22-year-old Balogun is a product of Arsenal's youth academy. He has played 10 matches for the senior team of the London club, scoring two goals and providing one assist. Last season, Balogun played for "Stade de Reims" on loan. In the French club, he participated in 39 matches, scored 22 goals, and provided three assists. The player's contract with the English club is valid until the summer of 2025.

In the previous season, "Chelsea" finished in the 12th place in the English Premier League standings. Thus, the London club failed to secure a spot in European competitions for the 2023/2024 season.