Chelsea announce signing of Spain defender

Football news Today, 06:49
Chelsea announce signing of Spain defender

The press service of London's Chelsea officially announced the transfer of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton and the Spanish national team. The English club paid 23 million euros for the player, with the possibility of an additional six million euros in bonuses. The Spanish goalkeeper signed a contract with the new club, which will be valid until the summer of 2030. At Chelsea, the Spaniard is likely to become the backup to the main goalkeeper of the London club, Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is also called up to the Spanish national team.

25-year-old Sanchez is a product of Brighton's academy. He has played 90 matches for the English club in all competitions, conceding 102 goals. In 29 matches, he kept clean sheets. He has also played on loan for Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale.

Sanchez has been playing for the Spanish national team since 2021 and has played two matches. He has kept clean sheets in both matches.

It's worth noting that in the previous season, Chelsea finished in 12th place in the English Premier League, and as a result, the club did not qualify to play in European competitions in the 2023/2024 season.

