Change of priorities! Real Madrid make their choice between Upamecano and Konaté

"Los Blancos" have set their main transfer market target.
Football news Today, 02:56
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Muenchen controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Bayern Munich could lose one of their key defenders.

Details: According to Cadena SER, Real Madrid have set their sights on a top target for the winter transfer window, opting for 26-year-old Bayern and France international Dayot Upamecano.

Reports indicate that Real are aware of the difficulties in contract negotiations between Bayern and the player, and are looking to capitalize on the situation. The Madrid club’s management is ready to offer the Bavarians around €20 million for Upamecano, whose contract expires next summer.

Another candidate to strengthen Los Blancos was Liverpool’s French defender Ibrahima Konaté. However, Real have already failed in their attempts to sign Konaté this summer and have now decided to abandon their pursuit of the player.

This season, Upamecano has made 8 appearances for Bayern. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €60 million.

