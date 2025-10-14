Prediction on game Chelsea FC Women Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.72 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the second round of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Chelsea will face Paris. The match will take place on Wednesday, October 15, kicking off at 21:00 CET, and here’s my preview and betting pick for this encounter.

Chelsea vs Paris: Match Preview

Chelsea travelled to Twente in the opening round and ended up caught in a surprise result. The Dutch side struck first, but the Londoners managed to equalize and settle for a 1–1 draw. Not the best start to their new Champions League campaign. However, things are looking far better in the Women’s Super League, where Chelsea have won five of their six matches and drawn once. That strong run has them sitting top of the table with 16 points after six rounds, holding a one-point lead over second place.

FC Paris finished last season inside the top four of the French Division 1 and qualified for the UEFA Women’s Champions League through the preliminary stage. The Parisian side beat Austria Vienna in both legs with an aggregate score of 2–0. In this year’s European campaign, just like Chelsea, they opened with a draw. At home against Leuven, Paris led 2–0 but couldn’t hold their advantage, finishing 2–2 — another surprising result for the hosts. In the French top flight, the Paris women’s team currently sit third with nine points after four rounds.

Match Facts and H2H

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 13 matches, with 10 wins and 3 draws.

Paris have failed to win their last two games.

FC Paris have scored at least once in each of their last five matches, while Chelsea have found the net in 20 consecutive games.

Both sides opened their new Champions League campaign with a draw.

They have met twice before, with Chelsea dominating both encounters — 4–1 and 4–0.

Probable Lineups

Chelsea Women: Hampton; Bjorn, Bright, Buurman; Carpenter, Walsh, Cuthbert, Thompson; Rytting Kaneryd, Macario; Beever-Jones

Paris Women: Chavas; Liaigre, Hocine, Davis, Bogaert; Korosec, Corboz; Mateo, Le Moguedec, Garbino; Azzaro

Prediction

Neither Chelsea nor Paris managed to win their Champions League opener, but the London side enter this clash as clear favourites. Chelsea are among the leading contenders for the title overall. My pick: Chelsea to score over 2.5 goals individually.