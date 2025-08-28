RU RU ES ES FR FR
“Challenging and exciting” — Arne Slot comments on Liverpool's Champions League draw

The Liverpool head coach eagerly anticipates the start of the matches.
Football news Today, 14:59
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Arne Slot Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Thrilling matches await us.

Details: After the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League draw, Liverpool's head coach shared his thoughts on the group of opponents awaiting the Reds:

“I think the first thing to say is that, just like last season, this is a very tough draw, but we knew it would be like this, because in the Champions League, especially with the new format, there are no easy groups.

But it’s also obvious that this is a truly exciting draw, packed with big fixtures both at home and away. The chance to face Real Madrid again at Anfield is something special. Last season’s match was, of course, unforgettable, and I expect nothing less this time around. I’m sure the whole world will be watching that game.

Personally, I’m always happy to play against the Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, who have won the league two years in a row. The same can be said for Galatasaray, who have lifted three consecutive trophies in Turkey, and Qarabag, the champions of Azerbaijan.

The fact that we’re set to play teams of the calibre of Inter, Atlético Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Marseille shows the strength of this competition.”

None of our league games will be easy, that’s clear, but I’m confident our supporters will be eagerly awaiting every match at Anfield and all the away fixtures, which will be played at big stadiums with passionate, die-hard fans.
They’ll be buzzing, and so will we. We’re in for a packed schedule, both domestically and in Europe, but we’re full of enthusiasm and ready for the challenges ahead.”

This season, Liverpool will face the following teams in the Champions League: Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, PSV Eindhoven, Qarabag, Inter, Eintracht Frankfurt, Marseille, and Galatasaray.

