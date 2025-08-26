Man City could help unlock Liverpool's Guehi signing! How is this possible?

During the summer transfer window, Liverpool has been actively pursuing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. Their efforts have paid off, and the club is now on the home stretch. However, there is still one condition holding up the transfer—and this is where Manchester City could step in to help.

Details: How exactly? It's quite simple. According to the Daily Mirror, Crystal Palace have set their sights on signing Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji, who had previously attracted interest from Turkish side Galatasaray.

The Swiss international is seen at Selhurst Park as a direct replacement for Guehi, so if the Akanji transfer goes through, it would pave the way for the England international defender to make his move to Liverpool. Reports suggest Crystal Palace are ready to pay up to £15 million for Akanji.

Reminder: The Guehi deal could still be completed over the weekend if a compromise can be reached between Crystal Palace's £45 million valuation and Liverpool's offer of around £35 million.