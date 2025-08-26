Crystal Palace raises the stakes: official bid submitted for Manuel Akanji

The Swiss defender's future remains shrouded in uncertainty.

Details: According to the reputable portal SunSport, 30-year-old Manchester City and Switzerland national team centre-back Manuel Akanji could soon be donning the Crystal Palace shirt.

Reports indicate that Palace have already tabled an official bid of £15 million to the Citizens, but City have yet to respond.

Previously, another well-known insider, Nicolò Schira, reported that Turkish giants Galatasaray are also in the hunt for Akanji.

Akanji joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 for €20 million. Since then, the Swiss international has made 136 appearances for the club, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists. His current contract with the Citizens runs until 2027, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €28 million.

Reminder: Galatasaray is offering Akanji a three-year contract