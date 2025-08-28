RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 30, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
30 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The Tottenham vs Bournemouth match will take place on August 30, 2025, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

  • Tottenham and Bournemouth have met 16 times in all competitions. Spurs have won 10 of those, Bournemouth have 4 victories, and 2 matches have ended in a draw.

  • In one of their recent encounters, on December 5, 2024, Bournemouth clinched a narrow 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Dean Huijsen, who became the youngest scorer in the club's history.

  • Premier League stats: Tottenham have won 10 out of 15 matches against Bournemouth, drawn twice, and lost 3 times. The goal difference stands at 35:12 in favour of Spurs.

  • Tottenham kicked off the league campaign with two wins, boasting a combined score of 5-0.

  • Bournemouth lost to Liverpool in their opening round, but bounced back with a win over Wolverhampton in the second.

  • Tottenham are openly declaring serious ambitions for the season.

  • Bournemouth have sold nearly all of their key players this summer, so the new core of the squad is still taking shape.

Match preview:

Tottenham continue their confident start to the season under Thomas Frank, notching an impressive 2-0 home win over Manchester City thanks to goals from Brennan Johnson and João Palhinha. The team has claimed back-to-back victories with a combined score of 5-0, clearly aiming to cement their place at the top of the table. Bournemouth, after losing to Liverpool (2-4), managed to snatch a win against Wolverhampton (1-0), but facing such a strong opponent away from home will be an extremely tough challenge. Tottenham hold the advantage in class, squad depth, and the home crowd factor, but Bournemouth might bank on quick counterattacks and a pragmatic approach.

Probable line-ups:

  • Tottenham: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence, Bentancur, Palhinha, Sarr, Kudus, Richarlison, Johnson.

  • Bournemouth: Petrovic, Smith, Diakité, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Adams, Semenyo, Tavernier, Brooks, Evanilson.

Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction:

Tottenham have started the season with two wins, including a statement away victory over Manchester City last time out. I believe Ange Postecoglou's side will want to keep their winning momentum going, and given the significant changes in Bournemouth's squad, it's safe to predict that the home side will come out on top here. My prediction: Tottenham to win (odds 1.75).

