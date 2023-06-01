Buffon was injured before the most important match

Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who plays for Parma, has been injured.

He is at risk of not playing in the return leg of the Serie A playoffs in which his team is battling Cagliari.

In the first game, which ended in a 3-2 victory for Parma, the experienced goalkeeper asked to be replaced after the first half.

Italian news agency ITASportPress assures that Buffon will not be able to play on Saturday.