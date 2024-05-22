British police have taken away the Brighton star's driving licence for the third time

Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder has been recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee this season, so he has not been a regular in the main squad, but off the pitch he has shown himself in a less than fitting manner.

According to the Daily Mail, this is the third time the 24-year-old has lost his driving licence for speeding. Moder scored 15 penalty points, which were converted into a six-month driving suspension. The midfielder was also fined £628.

The Pole reportedly exceeded the speed limit on the way to the training ground, moving in his £100,000 Audi RS Quattro at 136km/h. Moder had already been fined for similar offences in 2022 and also had his driving licence taken away.

It is noteworthy that the British document for three and a half years in Brighton midfielder has not acquired, and the guards had to seize the Polish licence.

Earlier, the British court fined Manchester City star Jack Grealish for a traffic offence for 666 pounds.