Brighton and Newcastle locked horns in a crucial Premier League round 35 showdown, a match with massive implications for both sides.

The Seagulls were still clinging to hopes of clinching a European spot, while Howe’s men are in the thick of the battle for a Champions League berth—making victory a must for both camps. In the end, neither side could find the breakthrough, and the points were shared.

The only goal for Brighton came from 20-year-old striker Yankuba Minteh, a strike that propelled him to the top of the Premier League in an intriguing category. The Gambian is now the only player aged 21 or under to have directly contributed to 10 goals in the league this season, tallying 6 goals and 4 assists to his name.

Yankuba Minteh is the only player currently aged 21 or under to be directly involved in 10+ goals in the Premier League this season.



◉ 6 goals

◉ 4 assists



Reaching double figures with a goal against his former side. 😀

Interestingly, Minteh was once a Newcastle player but never made a senior appearance for the Magpies. After a standout season with Feyenoord, the striker joined Brighton for €35 million.