Brighton has increased the price for Moises Caicedo, who is being pursued by Chelsea

"Brighton" has increased the price for the Ecuadorian national team midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is being pursued by London-based "Chelsea," according to The Telegraph.

According to the source, "The Seagulls" are seeking a fee of at least 117 million euros for the player. Furthermore, the price for Caicedo may increase even further if West Ham midfielder Declan Rice transfers to "Arsenal" for 130 million euros. The management of "Brighton" intends to base Caicedo's transfer value on the price set for Rice.

Caicedo has been playing for "Brighton" since February 2021. He joined the club from Ecuadorian side "Independiente del Valle" for a transfer fee of five million euros. In total, the midfielder has appeared in 53 matches across all competitions for the English club, scoring two goals and providing three assists. During the 2021/2022 season, he played on loan for Belgian club "Beerschot."

Caicedo has been representing the Ecuadorian national team since 2020. He has made 32 appearances for the Ecuadorian national team, scoring three goals and providing four assists.